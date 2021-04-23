The need for a new Custer County Jail continues, according to Custer Economic Development Association members, and progress on the project needs to speed up.
Public hearings on whether a new and improved jail will be built on Rodeo Road next to Diamond Peak Health Care are set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 in the Challis American Legion Hall on Main.
People may comment at the hearings. People can also submit written comments to the Challis city clerk by April 27. Email comments can be sent to cityclerk@custertel.net and letters can be mailed to P.O. Box 587 in Challis.
CEDA board member Tom Coates said at a work session with Challis City Council members last month that an April 28 meeting might be too late. CEDA officials hoped to show the public a plan and receive approval by mid-April, because Coates said most contractors have their summer seasons scheduled by now. If they don’t receive approval in a timely manner, the CEDA representatives said construction might have to wait and a project that needed to be finished years ago will be delayed again.
During the work session, Coates pointed out some of the costs associated with keeping a subpar jail in Custer County. Because the current, 100-plus-year-old jail can only house six inmates, Coates said the Sheriff’s Office spends about $73,000 a year to lease beds in other jails when they are at capacity or have to house a female inmate.
On top of that, Coates said county commissioners have spent about $200,000 in the last several years working to expand the county’s capacity to house inmates. They had no choice, because the current jail does not meet federal and state standards. If the jail isn’t improved or replaced, the county is open to potential lawsuits, he said.
The pressure is also on because Custer County is growing, Coates, fellow CEDA board member Ken Dizes and CEDA Director Jolie Turek said. New homes in Mackay are selling fast, they claimed, and houses for sale throughout the county are drawing people in. More people means more crime, the three said, so at some point a bigger jail is going to be warranted.
After the meeting, Challis resident Eva Szabo contested that point. Szabo heard about the meeting from an acquaintance and sat in while Coates, Turek and Dizes spoke with council members. She said even if Custer County’s population is growing, it’s not happening fast enough to warrant a jail the county can’t afford.
As someone with 26 years of experience in the penal system, Szabo has been following the jail project. At a public hearing last summer, she spoke against a conditional use permit application from county commissioners to expand the jail to 16 beds by adding modular units to the existing jail. Her argument was that while the county has the money to build the jail without affecting taxpayers, using payments in lieu of taxes received from the federal government, local tax dollars will have to be used to eventually staff and maintain the jail. At last summer’s hearing, Commissioner Wayne Butts told Challis council members it would take eight or nine more county employees to adequately staff the larger jail.
According to Szabo, it’s still going to cost nearly $1,000,000 a year in salaries to properly operate the jail once it’s built.
Szabo disagreed with Coates’s claims about the current jail’s capacity. Coates made the point that because the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have the resources to house a lot of inmates, some people arrested in Custer County are let loose with a slap on the wrist. This is an exaggeration, according to Szabo. While this does occur rarely for small crimes, “he’s making it sound like felons are running loose,” Szabo said.