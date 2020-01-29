Two new deputies, Lane Bowman and Matt Williams, swore to uphold the law in Custer County and joined the Sheriff’s Office.
Bowman officially became a deputy Jan.2. Despite it being his first job in law enforcement he brings plenty of experience. He volunteered as a reserve sheriff’s officer in Stanley. Bowman said he wasn’t paid as a reserve officer and had to shadow a deputy. However, he said reserves have “level one status,” meaning that out in the field he had the same authority and responsibility of a deputy.
“I’ve always kind of been drawn to that specific career field,” Bowman said.
Bowman is now based in Challis, but he said he wants to return to Stanley. He said he is more familiar with the area and the people, which he believes would make him a more effective deputy.
“I’m still pretty new, but I learned in Stanley to expect the unexpected,” said Bowman.
Born in Salmon, Bowman moved around as a military kid. He moved to Stanley a few years ago and worked construction. During that time he applied to the Coast Guard, but standing tall at more than six feet he didn’t meet the physical requirements.
He is excited about the area he patrols. He said Custer County is one of the more beautiful places he has lived. According to him denser, more populated areas are too “claustrophobic.” He said he likes it here so much it motivates him in his job.
“Every place has its own flavor,” said Bowman. “I love living here. It’s got a bit of a wild side to it.”
Williams spoke similarly about Custer County. Since taking the oath in December, Williams said patrolling the Mackay area has been a rewarding experience.
Williams was a reserve officer with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office prior to coming to Custer County. Like Bowman, this is his first job in law enforcement.
“I haven’t seen anything too weird yet, but I know to expect anything,” Williams said.
Williams said he was inspired to be a cop after going on several ride-alongs when he was a child. He said being around police officers as a youth had a big influence on his decision to pursue a career in law enforcement.
“It’s been a great county to work for,” said the deputy said of his new home. “I want to work in Custer as long as I can.”
He said the people he works to protect have been good to him and that inspires him to be good in return.
“I don’t think there’s a need to be hard on people,” said Williams. “We’re here to help, any way we can.”