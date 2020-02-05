Kyle O’Brien swore to uphold the law as a sheriff’s deputy in Custer County Jan. 21, returning after nearly four years as a Blaine County sheriff’s deputy.
“I love it here,” O’Brien said of Custer County. “The people are super nice.”
O’Brien was a reserve officer in Custer County before moving to Blaine County. That familiarized him with the area he currently patrols. He said when he was a reserve officer people treated him with kindness and respect, which he found odd.
“That sort of thing doesn’t happen with police officers in California,” said O’Brien, which is where he grew up.
O’Brien moved to Idaho about six years ago with his retired parents. He said protecting the community is a shared family value he got from his parents, who both worked in law enforcement. O’Brien’s father became a California highway patrolman after serving in the Army and his mom holds the distinction of being the first female police officer in Oakland.
His parents set a tone for him when he was young and they inspire him to be a good law enforcement officer today. The deputy said law enforcement was always his plan. A few years of experience has taught him what it means to be a sheriff’s deputy and the responsibilities that go with it.
“There can be a new thing every day,” O’Brien said. “You have to get used to the unexpected.”
Despite the risk of the unexpected, O’Brien said he loves his job and looks forward to working in Custer County. He said he would like to stay in Custer indefinitely because he likes the community and atmosphere.
“You don’t get snow like this in California,” O’Brien said last week after Challis got about 7 inches of snow.