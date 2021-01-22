Rick Thompson has two and a half weeks under his belt as director of the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park and says so far, so good.
Thompson joined the state park in Challis and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation on Jan. 11.
He brings years of experience at other state parks, with the Forest Service and ranch work to the job.
Thompson, his wife Heather, and their three daughters Lachlan, Kinzie and Jocelyn are moving to Challis from Heather's home state of Oregon where he'd worked on a ranch for the last several years.
A Texas native, Thompson has a bachelor's degree in animal science from Sul Ross State University and a master's degree in English literature from Midwestern University, both in Texas.
He began his professional career with the Forest Service in Hell's Canyon as a seasonal employee during the summer and worked on a nearby ranch in the winters for the 10 years he was in Hell's Canyon. Thompson was then hired as the manager of the Big Bend Ranch State Park in Texas, where he was responsible for managing the 300,000-acre site. His next post was at the Abilene State Park.
The two Texas state parks are "remote places," Thompson said, so he and his wife are accustomed to living in rural, remote areas.
The Thompsons yearned to live near the mountains again, so they moved to Cascade, Montana, where Rick was employed as the manager of the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park located near Great Falls. They returned to Oregon where Rick worked on a ranch, and now have chosen Challis as their home.
"I'm excited to be here," Thompson said. "I look forward to being here, working here and getting my girls in school." His wife and daughters will arrive in Challis in February.
Thompson is preparing to resume longer operating hours at the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park, beginning in April. He's also about to begin the process of hiring seasonal employees for the state park and its satellite sites of Bayhorse and Custer and to round up volunteers for the multiple park sites.
No decisions have been made about whether any events will be staged at the state park or whether any sites will have restrictions in place in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, Thompson said.
"It remains to be seen how many events we will be able to have," he said. "But hopefully people will continue to enjoy our sites."