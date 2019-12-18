North Custer Rural Fire District Chief Launna Gunderson will solicit bids in January to construct a new fire hall in Challis after receiving zoning approval from City Council members at a Dec. 12 public hearing.
Council members voted unanimously to give the fire district a special use permit to build the 10,000-square-foot fire hall on Blue Mountain Road. Because half of the lot is zoned commercial and half is zoned residential, a special use permit was required.
“I personally think you have a good plan,” Councilwoman Mary Skeen said to Gunderson.
No one spoke in opposition to the permit, but Challis resident Barb Hansen voiced concerns.
Hansen lives on 13th Street, across from the fire hall’s future home. She said she is trying to sell her home of 27 years by next year and she is worried the new fire hall will decrease her property value.
“One of the reasons I bought that house is because of the view,” said Hansen. “I’m concerned the new fire station will obstruct that wonderful view.”
Gunderson, and a team of firefighters who came to support her, tried to quell Hansen’s concerns. Gunderson said the building will stand 18 feet tall, or little more than a story and a half. She said Hansen should still be able to see the mountains. But Hansen replied that the view of the valley from her home might be lost.
Hansen said she is in favor of the new fire hall and understands the site is the best place to build it. She said her only concern is the loss of value to her home.
“I really don’t believe the value of your home will go down,” Gunderson told Hansen. “The only effect you might see is your insurance might go down, depending on your insurance company.”
“I’m still not convinced, but I understand the need of this building,” said Hansen.
With the zoning issue resolved, Gunderson plans to open bids in early February. She said it has taken a long time to get to this point and she’s happy knowing that ground will be broken soon.
Gunderson is scheduled to retire in May and will be succeeded by Larry Garey, assistant fire chief and a ranger at the Land of Yankee Fork State Park. Gunderson used the meeting as an opportunity to present Garey to council members.
Garey said he is looking forward to the promotion. He said he has big shoes to fill, but he welcomes the increased responsibilities.
“I’ve been in firefighting long enough now and I’m ready to take on the administrative roles,” said Garey.