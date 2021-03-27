People living in a fifth-wheel trailer at 1020 Valley Road should have it replaced with a permanent structure within a few months since a zone permit has been approved by the Challis City Council.
“I’m just trying to move forward and be part of Challis,” Steven Barrack said. He and his wife and daughter have lived in the trailer since last summer. Barrack manages the triplex at that site for Karen Yates. She and the Barracks have gone before council members multiple times seeking approval to replace the trailer with something more durable.
The structure they plan to build will be one story and measure 26-by-40 feet on one side and 50 feet on the other. Yates and Barrack estimated it will cost about $75,000. While it is being constructed, Barrack said he and his family will live in one of the triplex’s apartments with his mother-in-law.
City officials said it’s not legal to live in a non-permanent structure within city limits and Mayor Mike Barrett said he’s had complaints about this site.
Yates has countered that setbacks prevented her from putting a permanent home on the lot where the trailer sits. It has water and sewer connections, but at 15 feet wide the lot is too small for an average home. Yates, who owns three lots on Valley Road, told council members she had to combine lot 5, where the fifth wheel is, with lot 3 to make room for the new home.
Yates tried to get a conditional use permit to place a single-wide trailer on the lot, but after a public hearing last September, council members denied her request. Yates had planned years ago to replace a single-wide trailer that was there with a newer model, but economic changes meant that never happened.
She sought approval to build a tiny home, defined as a house that is generally less than 400 square feet, but was told no by city officials because Challis doesn’t have zoning regulations for tiny homes.
Barrack said he’s already leveled the land and removed large rocks so work can begin in earnest now.
At one point in the meeting, nine audience members were in the council chambers with the mayor and council members. Of those nine, only two people wore face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic.