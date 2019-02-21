Just 5 percent of Idahoans have applied for a new star card -- the state's Real ID that will be necessary to board an airplane or enter a federal facility, such as a courthouse or military base, after Oct. 1, 2020.
Officials with the Idaho Department of Transportation say the designation, which is included on a driver's license, is a requirement of the Department of Homeland Security. People who use a passport as their identification for flying or entering federal facilities would not be required to have a star card, transportation department officials said.
State officials urge people who plan to get a star card to start the process soon, not wait until next fall when delays could occur at Department of Motor Vehicle offices across the state if too many people wait until the last minute to apply.
ITD Director Brian Ness said lines at DMV offices around the state have been shortened following last year's problems with the vendor's computer system used to issue driver's licenses.
The Real ID act was enacted by Congress in 2005, during the George W. Bush administration, as a result of the 9/11 Commission recommendation.
People can find a list of what documents are needed to obtain a star card at itd.idaho.gov/starcard. Star cards are applied for at DMV offices, which locally is the Custer County Sheriff's Office in Challis.