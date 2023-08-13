A new Lutheran church has been planted in Challis, joining the 6,000-congregation, 2 million-member Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod.
Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church was accepted as a congregation of the synod earlier this summer, becoming part of the synod’s Montana District.
A special worship service is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Challis senior center. That service will include a welcoming ceremony for the initial 11 members. The congregation will be formally received into membership of the synod and a worship service conducted on Aug. 20. A potluck dinner follows. The afternoon events are open to the public.
Members of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran in Salmon have worked on and off to establish a congregation in Challis for about 20 years, according to the Revs. Mike Musegades of Shepherd of the Valley and Terry Forke, president of the Montana District.
On Easter Sunday 2021 a worship service was conducted in Challis. Services were held in Challis every other week for a year, when weekly worship services began.
“My call documents to Shepherd of the Valley said there was an opportunity for mission work in Challis,” Rev. Musegades said. Musegades began serving the Salmon congregation on March 1, 2020. At that time a couple of families from Challis were traveling to Salmon every week for worship, part of which spurred him to start the Challis services 13 months later.
“The board of elders at Shepherd of the Valley encouraged me to do whatever I could for mission work in Challis,” he said.
Forke expressed his gratitude to the members of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran in Salmon “for their persistence and dedication to sharing the gospel of Jesus. We’ve tried for 20-some years to get something going in Challis. The Shepherd of the Valley crew have doggedly pursued this project. It took some energy from them. It’s been very inspiring for me to see that.”
Challis resident Joe Petrie has been elected president and elder of the new congregation. He and his family have been members of Shepherd of the Valley for a few years, since moving to Challis.
“I’m really excited to be able to get a congregation going in Challis and for it to be a place not only for my family, but the community at large, to be able to come and hear the gospel rightly preached,” Petrie said.
Petrie sees Christ Our Savior Lutheran as a place “for people who want information and want to learn and see what a traditional Christian, liturgical church looks like.” He believes a new Lutheran church in Challis will bring many gifts to the community as church members help and love their neighbors and are of service to the people in Custer County.
Petrie, a lifelong, or “cradle Lutheran,” urges people to check out a Christ Our Savior service. “You’ll hear God’s word. It’s a respite. Come and be nourished by true wisdom.” He offered a special invitation to people who “might be overwhelmed by the pursuits of man, come hear the truth.”
“I’m very excited to see the Holy Spirit do this and be along for the ride,” Musegades said. “A new church gives more opportunity for the Holy Sprit to do his work in the region.” He emphasized the establishment of Christ Our Savior Lutheran didn’t come about because of any one person. “It is the work of the Holy Spirit. It is God’s work.”
Musegades will serve as pastor for both the Salmon and Challis churches, a dual parish arrangement that’s common in Lutheran churches in rural America.
“We’re inclined toward small congregations,” Forke said. “We believe people in small communities need to hear God’s word. We look for opportunities for that.” He acknowledged that means more work and travel for pastors. “But we believe so strongly in this message of Jesus that we believe we have to have pastors serve more than one congregation.”
The establishment of a new congregation is not a frequent occurrence, Musegades and Forke said. More often a congregation closes because of declining membership. Since 2000 there have been 468 new LCMS churches started, but 903 have closed during that time, Musegades said. The synod remains committed to planting new churches, and a resolution to that effect was approved at last week’s synodical convention in Milwaukee.
Petrie quoted Forke who said “don’t be scared to be small” as fewer than a dozen people took steps to establish Christ Our Savior, beginning the effort in earnest last fall.
A hallmark of the LCMS, Musegades said, is “we’re teaching the truth of God’s word and holding fast to it. And that’s got to be a good thing for our youth and the community.”
Petrie reiterated that stance. “We are a liturgical and confessional church,” Petrie said. “We realize the word of God is unchanging. We don’t change with the whims of time. We’re not wishy-washy.”
“We welcome anyone,” Petrie said. “We welcome people to go through saying the creeds that are part of the open church. We welcome you whether you have a religious background or not. Maybe you want to compare and contrast our teachings to your faith and tradition or learn. We’re more than happy to welcome anyone from any church tradition.”
Forke shared similar comments.
“We follow God’s word and teach the truth of God’s word,” Forke said. “We believe we have a great message of love in the name of Jesus.”
The world can be tough, Forke said. “There are so many tempting and confusing issues. People need some stability. Their heads are spinning. But, the gospel doesn’t change. We preach it and hopefully they can find just what they need to help them in life.”
