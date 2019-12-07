A new field manager will soon begin work at the Challis Bureau of Land Management office.
Matt Marsh is moving to Custer County from Billings, Montana, where he has been the supervisory environmental protection specialist for the Western Area Power Administration for 14 years. He previously worked for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and with the Natural Resources Conservation Service at the Bridger Plant Materials Center.
Marsh retired as a lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2016 after seven years on active duty and 20 years as a reservist in aviation and mobilization preparation duties. He has a bachelor’s degree in soil science from Montana State University. He holds a master’s degree in land rehabilitation and a master’s certificate in project management from George Washington University.
In his new job, Marsh is responsible for coordinating the activities of 20 employees and overseeing the management of 799,000 acres of public land in central Idaho.
Marsh grew up on a ranch near Plentywood, Montana, and still goes home to help out when possible. He enjoys running, hiking, biking and snorkeling.