Nearly two years after the process began to secure a grant to purchase a new patrol boat for the Custer County Sheriff's Office, the boat has finally sailed into the county.
John Haugh, the Sheriff's Office marine deputy, said he started paperwork for grant money from the waterways improvement fund from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation in September 2020. County commissioners OK'd the application in January 2021 and last May the county was awarded a $79,597 grant. The county was required to provide a 20 percent match, bringing the total for project to $99,123, Haugh said. The county didn't have to come up with the cash, though, Haugh said, and instead traded in the 2008 patrol boat to meet the approximate $20,000 due from the county.
Last September Custom Weld of Lewiston was awarded the bid to build the boat and Haugh picked it up in late April. The 20-foot hardtop jet boat features a law enforcement light bar and siren and bears the logo and name of the Custer County Sheriff's Office.
Haugh said the boat will be used to protect people and promote safety on the water. Its primary uses are for law enforcement patrol and to educate people about water safety. Many visitors aren't familiar with laws on water, especially the law requiring all children age 14 and younger to wear a life jacket at all times on the water everywhere in the United States. And, some boaters aren't familiar with high mountain waters of Idaho. Haugh tries to educate people about such things. He rewards kids who are wearing life jackets with prizes and goodies like T-shirts, pencils and coloring books that he keeps on the boat.
"That's fun and rewarding," he said of giving gifts to kids.
He's excited to have a reliable piece of equipment at his disposal to ensure adequate marine law enforcement and to assist with search and rescue efforts as needed. The old boat couldn't be used last year for a search and rescue outing, which Haugh found discouraging.
The new boat "greatly enhances safety for me to respond to emergencies and drownings," Haugh said. This new boat will serve the county "for a long time," he said.
The new boat can be used in shallow water, on lakes and in rivers, Haugh said. It's already been out on Redfish Lake and Mackay Reservoir and will be on Stanley Lake soon enough. Part of Haugh's job is to place navigation aides, like buoys, on Redfish and Stanley lakes. The new boat has a winch to do that work, which he previously did by hand.
"That will save my back," he said with a laugh.
Haugh visits Mosquito Flats Reservoir and Bayhorse Lake to talk to people, provide information about laws and regulations and check boat registrations. He doesn't put the boat on those bodies of water. He also conducts outreach programs at local schools, teaching elementary students about water safety.
The old boat appeared in a parade in Stanley one summer, but whether the new boat will make parade appearances this year hasn't been decided, Haugh said.