Because Custer County’s 111-year-old jail is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, county officials have changed their plans for constructing a new building for the sheriff’s office that would have been placed up against the jail.
County commissioners had decided to construct a new office building that would have been located essentially where the existing trailer house that serves as the sheriff’s office now sits. But, Commissioner Wayne Butts told Challis City Council members last week, the historic register listing posed a problem.
Custer County Clerk Lura Baker said she called around to check on restrictions related to the old jail. “They’re not happy if we touch it,” Baker said of historical society members. “If anything is done to the original jail we could lose all federal funding.” Federal dollars are important to local governments, she noted. Because of that discovery, county leaders went back to the drawing board, Baker and Butts said, and presented Plan B to city leaders.
The new plan calls for removing the Quonset hut and the now-empty search and rescue building that are located just east of the existing jail. A new building will be constructed there. The new building will include four jail cells, a holding cell, a common jail area and a booking cell. It would also hold the 911 dispatch center, a conference room for sheriff’s employees, offices for the sheriff and probation officer and shared offices for deputies, a reception area and space for people to take their driver’s license exams. The new outside jail yard will be surrounded by a 12-foot-tall concrete fence, Butts said, not a chain-link fence with plastic privacy strips inserted as currently exists.
The trailer house will be torn down. The old jail will remain as is and be used for storage, Butts said. City Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw pointed out that meant the old jail would “become part of the city’s history.”
Butts reiterated that the drawings he showed council members were preliminary. “We only have the footprint now,” he said. The end product is expected to include 3,430 square feet, he said.
The project would also include tearing down the brick storage building that sits in the parking lot between the courthouse and the sheriff’s office. Once that occurs there will be 48 parking spots, Butts said, but the preliminary drawings show 46 spots.
“We’re not going to the public asking for money,” Butts said. The county is using $3.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act money and other federal dollars for the construction projects. “We have some pretty big goals. This is enough space. We’re going to move forward with this.”
Baker said she thinks the new plan “will work great” for the county.
Mayor Corey Rice said he liked the new plan better than the county’s earlier request for a building to house sheriff’s office personnel and equipment and no defined plans for the jail.
“The whole thing needed to be done,” Rice said.
Councilwoman Dawn Maydole said in the long run the plan is building for the future. She noted the office space for deputies, space for the dispatch center and a separate space for people to take driver’s tests were all improvements from the current building.
Rice and City Clerk Savannah Pedersen told Butts and Baker that the county would need to pay the $50 building permit fee and an action item would be on the March City Council agenda when the council can approve or deny the permit.
