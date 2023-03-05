Because Custer County’s 111-year-old jail is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, county officials have changed their plans for constructing a new building for the sheriff’s office that would have been placed up against the jail.

County commissioners had decided to construct a new office building that would have been located essentially where the existing trailer house that serves as the sheriff’s office now sits. But, Commissioner Wayne Butts told Challis City Council members last week, the historic register listing posed a problem.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.