There’s been some controversy in the always highly competitive process to get a permit to float the Middle Fork of the Salmon River and the Main Salmon River among boaters using the www.recreation.gov website, Middle Fork Ranger Dennis Kuhnel told the Custer County commissioners March 11.
The controversy is about who has the advantage in picking up a last-minute cancellation, Kuhnel said. In the past, a random system was in place to release canceled permits, he said. One opportunistic person was charging other people $100 per text message to alert them to cancellations as soon as they were posted on the website, Kuhnel said, so the payer could be first to pick up a canceled permit.
Then the system changed so that cancellations could be picked up through the internet on a first-come, first-served basis. Both of those arrangements were unfair, he said. Rural people cried foul, saying residents of urban areas with higher-speed internet access had the advantage.
Local boaters had an advantage in the days before the internet, Commissioner Randy Corgatelli noted, because of their proximity to the Middle Fork Ranger District office in Challis and their ability to call or check in at the office daily.
The Forest Service’s contractor behind recreation.gov is reconsidering a proposal to set up a secondary lottery system, Kuhnel said, which would award canceled permits. A secondary lottery system online for cancellations would hopefully make the process fairer to everyone and might placate angry boaters trying to pick up a cancellation, Kuhnel said.
The theory is that a establishing the secondary lottery system online would level the playing field, said Kuhnel. A secondary lottery system has worked well for Grand Canyon floating permits for a long time, he said.