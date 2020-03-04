Just as two snowstorms hit Challis this winter, the city’s sanding truck broke down and left Mayor Mike Barrett and city employees in a pinch.
“The two-stroke, gasoline engine on the truck just blew up,” the mayor said.
Caught in a tough position, Barrett called on Challis resident Earl Waite to bring in the sanding truck he uses at Thompson Creek Mine to blast the city streets.
“We try to hire locals whenever we need a job done in town,” Barrett said.
The mayor said the city has purchased a replacement truck, which he described as a worthwhile investment. Barrett said the new sander blasted sand for the first time Feb. 24 after a small storm. It did its job too well and launched sand into both lanes of Main. The mayor said city workers have calibrated the sanding unit since then, fitting it to Challis streets.
The new sandblaster will be an improvement over the old one because it is powered with a hydraulic engine. Barrett said the decision to buy a new sanding unit came when city workers and officials realized it would be more cost effective to replace the old one than repair it. Repair costs were estimated at $1,500. The new unit cost the city about $2,300.
“For $800 more we got a new hydraulic-powered truck, so it made more sense to just replace the one we have,” said Barrett. “We’d been talking about replacing it anyway.”