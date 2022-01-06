Sean D’Amboise shovels snow on Main street in Challis Tuesday morning. Snow has been falling every few days in Challis since Christmas Eve and in nearby mountain ranges, giving a good start to winter snowpack.
Avalanche danger remains high at upper elevations throughout mountain ranges monitored by the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.
In Tuesday’s avalanche report, Ben VandenBos said at Galena Summit and in the Eastern mountains, there’s considerable danger of avalanches at elevations above 9,500 feet. Moderate conditions exist for middle elevations, which range from 7,500 to 9,500 feet. At elevations below 7,500 feet, avalanche danger is listed as low.
But danger was expected to increase beginning Tuesday night with “another band of snowfall” predicted, he said. It follows about 8 inches of new snow Monday night at Galena Summit, Dollarhide and along the crest of the Smokys toward the headwaters of the Salmon River. Another 3 to 8 inches of snow was forecast for mid-week at Galena Summit, the Sawtooths, the Western Smokys and near Banner Summit, he said.
VandenBos reminds backcountry users that it’s most likely they can trigger an avalanche in wind-affected terrain where more snow has fallen and fresh drifts add weight to buried weak layers.
“Look for evidence of wind, such as drifts, stiffened surfaces or cornices that indicate the wind has been at work,” he said.
In the Soldier and Wood River Valley mountains, VandenBos said similar dangers exist at similar elevations. Avalanche danger is high at elevations above 8,500 feet; moderate at elevations from 6,500 to 8,500 feet; and low at elevations below 6,500 feet.
The same situation exists in the Sawtooths and Western Smoky ranges, he wrote. High elevations, above 9,000 feet, are at considerable risk of avalanche; the risk is moderate at elevations between 7,500 and 9,500 feet; and low at elevations below 7,500 feet.
Likewise, Banner Summit mirrors the other areas. High risk at elevations above 8,500 feet; moderate risk at elevations ranging from 7,500 to 8,500 feet; and low risk at elevations below 7,500 feet.
So far this winter, VandenBos wrote, precipitation has favored the northern and western mountains in central Idaho.