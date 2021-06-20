Challis drivers will have one less excuse for not following the rules of the road now that more visible traffic signs have been installed around the city.
As he screwed in a stop sign below the new Third Street sign, Lee Hurst with Challis Redi-Mix said the project also involved removing unneeded metal sign posts and some U-turn signs. Mayor Mike Barrett said two U-turn signs will remain on Main, at each end of the street. People coming into town should be able to understand where they can turn around on Main without constant sign reminders, the mayor said.
“If we find that those are needed or wanted back, then we can reinstall them,” Barrett said of the U-turn signs.
The city paid Challis Redi-Mix owner Frank Robinson $1,400 for two of his employees to do the sign work. The city bought $8,000 worth of signs in November 2020.