Jim DeMaagd has been appointed supervisor of the Sawtooth National Forest.
DeMaagd most recently worked as deputy forest supervisor for the Mount Hood National Forest in Oregon. He replaces Kit Mullen who retired last summer.
“We are really excited to have Jim join the region,” Intermountain Regional Forester Nora Rasure said in a news release. She expects DeMaagd to nurture community relationships and engage partners and stakeholders.
DeMaagd said he’s excited for the new challenge.
“The Sawtooth is a wonderful forest ... I am looking forward to continuing that work with the utmost commitment to public service and appropriate natural resource management,” he said.
DeMaagd has a bachelor’s degree in geology from California State University at Chico. He worked as a temporary employee at the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in California in 1993 before working for the Region 5 Mineral Examiners Team. He was the lead mineral examiner for the Washington Office of Minerals and Geology Management and later became assistant director for locatable minerals, salable minerals and abandoned mine land closures. He returned to work for the Forest Service in 2015 at Mount Hood.