Convicted murderer Mark Wilson will get a new trial on a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon after a judge last week acknowledged he made a mistake in a ruling related to the charge.
Judge James Barrett on Oct. 3 vacated a Bonneville County jury’s decision that found Wilson guilty of that charge and scheduled a new trial on the matter for 1 p.m. Oct. 30 in Idaho Falls.
Barrett appeared in Bonneville County with defense attorney Dave Cannon for the proceeding. Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson spoke by telephone and Wilson was in the courtroom in Challis.
The Oct. 3 hearing had originally been scheduled as a sentencing for Wilson in the weapons possession case. But, Cannon filed a motion for judgment and acquittal, citing case law about whether a previous conviction for Wilson in Michigan qualified to consider him a persistent violator which would have allowed for a second charge related to possession of a weapon.
In June, Wilson was found guilty by a Jefferson County jury of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his housemate, Pat Brown, at her home in Challis on March 24, 2018. He has been sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison for that conviction.
The persistent violator status would have allowed for Wilson to be charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. It was separate from the murder charge, requiring a second trial.
His trials were moved out of Custer County after a judge granted a change of venue in the cases.
Cannon argued that there wasn’t sufficient evidence that Wilson met the criteria to be a felon in the Michigan case that dates to 1999, based on changes to statutes in the last 30 years. If that wasn’t a felony conviction, Wilson couldn’t be considered a persistent violator.
Oleson countered that an acquittal wasn’t the proper action, but rather Cannon should ask for a new trial.
The judge denied the motion for acquittal, said he’d made a mistake regarding the unlawful possession of a firearm matter, but said that it was a harmless mistake. However, Judge Barrett said the persistent violator matter is in question. He also said a jury, not the judge, should have made the decision regarding the Michigan matter, whether a felony offense made Wilson a persistent violator.
So Barrett vacated the Sept. 18 decision and set the new trial.