Idahoans can now register vehicles they purchase at an Idaho dealer online, instead of in person.
The Idaho Transportation Department’s Division of Motor Vehicles website, dmv.idaho.gov, offers the online option. New or used vehicles purchased at an Idaho auto dealer are eligible for the online registration. People who purchase vehicles from private parties still must visit a motor vehicle office to register those autos. In Custer County that’s the county assessor’s office.
DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez said people need the pink copy of ITD form 0502 from the dealer to enter their vehicle’s information into the online system.
He reminds Idahoans that they can renew license plates online, renew driver’s licenses online, order personalized plates online and conduct about a dozen other forms of ITD business online. It’s part of the department’s efforts to save people time and provide better customer service, he said. People can call the DMV customer contact center at 208-334-8000 for assistance with online services.