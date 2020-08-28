As part of an effort to make the Nov. 3 election a success during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Postal Service officials updated their election mail website and designed it to ensure both election officials and voters have the information they need to vote by mail.
The website can be found at usps.com/votinginfo. According to a press release, Postal Service officials updated their web-based information because they anticipate a steep increase in voters mailing in their November ballots this election.
For voters, the site offers links to federal election resources as well as links to state-specific voting resources. The site also contains information for overseas and military voters, including resources to support their election participation.
The site offers resources to state and local election officials through links to the 2020 election mail kit and the state and local election user’s guide.
The Postal Service press release also said the website “guides election officials in contacting Postal Service personnel to discuss how they can design their mailings in a manner that comports with post regulations, improves mail-piece visibility and ensures efficient processing as well as timely delivery.”
The website highlights the most critical information for voters wanting to participate in the election by mail. The press release said one thing voters can do to make Nov. 3 a successful election day is to start the voting process early.
“The Postal Service strongly recommends that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable, but no later than 15 days prior to the election date,” the press release said. “The Postal Service recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to their states’ due date to allow for timely receipt by election officials.”