Hans Osenga has been a Mackay resident for only a year and a half, but he’s made enough of an impact that many people asked him to run for mayor.
However, because he is busy raising a family and running Mackay Lumber, he decided to instead run for City Council because it’s “less time invasive than mayor.” Osenga said he doesn’t think people asked him to run because he’s the most popular guy in town, but because he is approachable.
Osenga said if he is elected his focus will be on the long term.
“My wanting to run is because over the last 20 to 30 years no one seems to be planning for the future,” he said. “I want to raise my family here so I want to look ahead.”
Osenga pointed out the only major change to occur in the city recently was the implementation of a resort tax. It is the first significant tax change in Mackay in the last 40 years. He thinks it’s a a step in the right direction, but he said 3 percent isn’t enough to make a significant difference.
“It got passed so the city as a whole wanted it,” Osenga said.”But you’re only adding pennies.”
Osenga wants to marginally increase taxes to support essential services in the city, like water and sewer.
“Water taxes have only increased like $10 over the last 20 to 25 years,” said Osenga.
Osenga said changes are necessary because they would allow Mackay to continue supporting emergency response personnel, the Sheriff’s Office and maintenance workers. He said that is the role of the City Council. According to Osenga, implementation of a resort tax was first considered because the city’s contract with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office will be renewed this year. Mackay couldn’t afford the raise the sheriff asked for, so they had to increase taxes to ensure Mackay retained police protection in the city.
As the youngest candidate in the race, Osenga acknowledged he has a lot to learn. However, he doesn’t see that as a disadvantage.
“I think the younger population of the town need to step up and help out,” said Osenga.
One way he thinks people could step up is by supporting community events like the Independence Day fireworks and Mackay’s Free Barbecue. He thinks people work hard to make the events happen and would like to support their efforts by encouraging others to volunteer.
Osenga said it is important for local businesses to support each other. He uses a local bank and other local services for his business and said he “strives to put back into the community.”
Osenga stressed his run for the council isn’t him calling anyone out. He said he believes Mayor Wayne Olsen and the council are doing what they can with their limited budget.
“They’ve kept us afloat, so that’s an achievement,” said Osenga.
Osenga is one of three men seeking election to the Mackay City Council. The top two vote-getters will be elected in the Nov. 5 election to four-year terms.