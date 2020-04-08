No one submitted a bid to work on two of the city’s water wells, leaving it up to the mayor to hire a contractor for the project.
“It’s a little unusual,” Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said about receiving no bids, “but not in the sense that this is a big time of the year for drillers.”
After postponing the bid opening for a week to allow potential bidders to get their finances in order, Barrett said he thought the city would be able to get the wells re-drilled for a good price. He estimated the cost at about $350,000. A $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will pay for the work.
“I talked with the USDA and what we’re going to do is start looking for drillers and get prices,” the mayor said.
Barrett said since the city followed the law and advertised for bids, they are released by the state to look for drillers themselves.
Barrett said he may have to expand his search outside of Idaho. But because “mobilization is what kills you,” Barrett said he will try to find an in-state driller first.
“We’re a little disappointed, but I’m confident we’ll find a driller,” Barrett said.
When he does find a driller, Barrett acknowledged negotiating a price may be difficult. However, he isn’t worried the city will be taken advantage of and is confident the project will stay within budget.
“We have enough contingencies in place that if someone does try to take advantage of us, we can walk away and wait till fall,” Barrett said.
Barrett had expected the project to be underway this month and the wells would be ready to pump sometime in May. Now, he said he doesn’t know if it will be possible to keep that schedule. In the meantime, he assured Challis residents they will still have adequate water.