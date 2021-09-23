Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Voters within the Challis city limits won’t cast ballots for City Council members in the Nov. 2 general election after all since one candidate withdrew from the race.
Helen Winegarner withdrew her name from contention last week. That means two people have filed for the two open council positions. When there is no competition for a city council, or most other elected boards in Idaho, the uncontested candidates are certified as winners and take their positions on the board.
Dawn Maydole and JaNean Bradshaw both filed for four-year council positions in Challis and both will assume those terms in January. Maydole is currently on the City Council, after she was appointed a couple of months ago to fill a vacant spot. One council seat is opening up in January because the term of Councilwoman Mary Skeen expires at the end of the year.
Challis voters will see two mayoral candidates on their ballots. Corey Rice and Mike Barrett both filed for the four-year mayor position.
Challis voters will also cast ballots on a question of whether to let the city sell bonds for up to $3.5 million to pay for improvements to the city water system. If approved, the bonds would be repaid by water users who will be charged more on their monthly bills.
No ballots will be cast for City Council races in Stanley or Clayton either because no positions are contested, but Stanley voters will cast ballots for mayor, choosing between John Phillips and Steve Botti.
Mackay voters will elect four council members, from a field of six candidates — Reva McConnell, Greg Blackwell, Richard Mangum, Dean Wall, Mike Foster and Wally Wallin. The Mackay mayor’s position is not up for election this year.
In Clayton, one person filed for mayor — Lisa Jackson — and three people filed for the four open City Council positions, meaning all four will be certified for office. One City Council position in Clayton will be vacant and can be filled by appointment of the mayor and council.