No decision has yet been rendered in an appeal that objects to a conditional use permit issued by Custer County officials for the US Calcium mine at Darlington.
County commissioners heard several hours of testimony on the issue last week, but agreed they wanted more time and information before they vote on whether to uphold or reject the Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission’s permit that was issued late last year. They didn’t set a time for when they’ll make that decision, but commission Chairman Wayne Butts said repeatedly notice would be posted and the public would be notified of that meeting. Butts said he and fellow Commissioners Steve Smith and Randy Corgatelli can uphold what the planning and zoning commission did or send the matter back to that board for other action.
An appeal of the conditional use permit, signed by 17 people who live near the mine, was submitted Dec 28, 2021, to Custer County Planning and Zoning Administrator Jessica Clemenhagen, which prompted last week’s hearing.
The neighbors cited four reasons for their appeal including that the conditional use permit “violates the promise of planning and zoning, that residents of Custer County would be free from these kinds of incursions into our lives that disrupt, destroy and devalue.” They said they have no confidence that US Calcium will comply with the conditions of their permit. The appellants claim the mine is “destroying the peace, tranquility and air and water quality” of their neighborhood and that the mine is operating too close to residential and public access areas.
The appellants were represented by Hailey attorney Fritz Haemmerle. He asked county commissioners to rescind or reverse the conditional use permit. Planning and zoning commission members in that six-month temporary permit ordered US Calcium officials to operate only between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, to blast overburden only between noon and 2 p.m. weekdays, to address the county’s floodplain concerns, to comply with dust, noise and light regulations mandated by various agencies and to provide proof of any permits required by state and federal agencies by Jan. 31.
Haemmerle said those conditions weren’t good enough and essentially just required mine officials to file things they should have filed a long time ago. “This is an organization that hasn’t obtained any of the permits required to obtain before operating.”
Haemmerle said the calcium mine has been open since 2012 “in a nearly unregulated state. For nearly 10 years my clients haven’t had protection from a single government entity,” he said, adding that the mine’s neighbors have a right to clean air and water. “It appears US Calcium has difficulty complying with rules. They didn’t comply with anything and not one government entity has stepped up. Nobody, despite all the failures that have been documented.”
Haemmerle hammered away at dust issues created by the mine. He said air pollution happens “over and over again. It’s not an aberrant situation but has been happening for years. That’s what this is all about.” According to Haemmerle, the Department of Environmental Quality directs mine operators to not create or let dust off their property. But, he said, it took until 2020 before the DEQ “finally caught wind of what was going on,” at the US Calcium site. At that time, the mine and DEQ entered a consent decree that called for US Calcium officials to obtain a permit and meet other DEQ obligations by April 2021, Haemmerle said. “They never complied.” In August 2021, the DEQ ordered the mine officials to comply again, but it didn’t happen and that’s when DEQ personnel addressed shortcomings at the mine with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, Haemmerle said.
US Calcium was mining illegally on Bureau of Land Management land twice, once in 2020 and once in 2021. Each time they were ordered to stop and they did stop, Challis Bureau of Land Management Field Office Manager Matt Marsh said. US Calcium secured a bond required by the BLM last November, he said.
Logan Patten, operations manager and chief operating officer of US Calcium, told county commissioners that the current owners weren’t with the company when some of the issues with the BLM began. “When we found out we started reaching out and were told everything was taken care of. We found we weren’t, so we’ve been working on every single thing we weren’t in compliance with.”
Patten said mine owners “recognize things weren’t right. We’ve been working on that since 2020. We’re not trying to avoid anything. If people have questions they sure can reach out to us.”
Patten assured Commissioner Smith that the mine is “working on or close to having every single permit,” it is required to have.
But, in later questioning, Erika Malmen, the attorney for US Calcium told Smith that US Calcium had not filed for “an official” floodplain permit from the county. She said mine officials are “coordinating” with the Idaho Department of Lands and the BLM on a “site-wide plan.” She also said the mine is working on other items required by the state lands department.
The DEQ did agree to another extension for the mine’s permit to construct, Clemenhagen and Malmen said.
Mike Fife, another of the mine’s owners, said a previous owner had led him to believe a “partial permit” to mine on BLM land existed. But when they found out it didn’t “from that point forward we started questioning everything” and “complied with the BLM immediately.”
Several neighbors who testified in support of revoking the permit also spoke about dust issues. Jeff Kraczek said he’s never seen a water truck operating at the mine and he questioned how the mine could even get enough water to fill trucks from its standard water well.
Dave Fullmer, who lives directly across the highway from the mine, said he’s frequently seen extreme dust blowing from the mine, even on days when the wind isn’t blowing hard. Dirty snow near the mine proves that dust is blowing out, he said.
Patten said the mine has made “great strides in six months” on a dust management plan. But, he said it will take a “couple of years” to do it all. With the ability to pull only 2,500 gallons of water per day from their well, they are looking at using a magnesium product to control dust, he said. He also said that they don’t yet have dust monitors, but will install those devices.
Haemmerle countered that US Calcium officials are saying “we’re doing our best and trying,” while failing to complete a 2020 consent decree and obtaining a fourth extension on a permit from the DEQ. “It’s clear they are not trying to do their best.
“Somebody’s got to enforce these laws and make US Calcium do what they should have done in 2012,” Haemmerle said. “Revoke the conditional use permit. Make them comply. Their right to operate a business doesn’t trump my clients’ rights. ... Do something.”
Mike Coleman, who lives a mile north of the mine, said his primary concern about the mine’s operations is for the safety and wellbeing of his family. He said US Calcium officials have “basically demonstrated incompetence” at their operation and he believes the community “actually owe it to them and mining as a whole to tell them to do it right.”
“They haven’t been good neighbors,” Kraczek said of US Calcium. “They keep getting more and more obnoxious. I don’t think it’s good for our community or for me.”
Fullmer also had harsh words for the mine. “They are blatant bullies who continue to abuse the” conditional use permit,” he said.
Several people who spoke in favor of revoking the mine’s permit reminded the county commissioners that elected officials represent the people and voters of Custer County and their job is to protect the citizens of the county.
“You as elected officials, you failed us,” Fullmer said. “We need your help folks.”
Malmen told commissioners she thought it was noteworthy that none of the testimony at the public hearing indicated that the mine is out of compliance with county regulations or the county comprehensive plan.
“There’s no evidence this mine isn’t in compliance with county ordinances,” she said. And, if the DEQ thought the dust from the mine “was a danger they’d shut them down.”
She said her clients know mistakes were made, but the new owners of the mine “are trying to correct things.” Some of the permits required for the mine can’t be obtained quickly, she said. Malmen defended mine owners and said until the planning and zoning commission hearing they “did not realize they were being such a bad neighbor. They’re trying. US Calcium has an interest in doing everything we can to be good neighbors.”
Haemmerle disagreed and again said US Calcium officials are “not doing what they’re supposed to. The time is now to put the hammer down or we’ll keep kicking this can down the road. I urge you to reverse the CUP or revoke the permit.”