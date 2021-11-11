Challis has been without a contract for law enforcement services from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office since Oct. 1, in part because there has been confusion about who signs the paperwork first.
At Monday’s Custer County Commission meeting, county officials said Challis Mayor Mike Barrett had sent an unsigned contract for their approval. Since it was unsigned, the commissioners and Sheriff Stu Lumpkin didn’t know what to make of the contract and no action was taken.
Barrett later told the Messenger he sent an unsigned contract to the commission because the document originated with the city. The city sent the contract to county commissioners thinking they would review it, sign it and send it back to the city to be signed, the mayor said.
In September, Barrett, Stanley Mayor Steve Botti and Mackay Mayor Wayne Olsen went before the county commission to negotiate their contracts together. They wanted to make them equal in coverage and services while still being unique to each city’s needs.
After those negotiations, Olsen and Botti took their contracts to their respective councils. Both groups of council members accepted the contracts, after which the commissioners signed them Oct. 12. For $40,000 a year from Mackay and $56,000 from Stanley, increases from last year, enforcement of city ordinances by Lumpkin’s deputies resumed in those two towns.
Challis city officials agreed to pay $56,650 for the current fiscal year, the same amount they paid last year. The Challis contract also calls for the city to be billed quarterly, not monthly as is the case for Stanley and Mackay.