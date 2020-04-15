People can cut firewood for personal use without a permit in the Salmon-Challis National Forest until June 1.
Standing dead and downed trees may be gathered for firewood, according to a news release from the Forest Service. Wood cutters can take up to four cords of wood. A cord is defined as tightly piled wood in a stack 4 feet high by 4 feet wide by 8 feet long.
Wood cutters are asked to cut long lengths of wood to 8 feet long before hauling it off.
No cutting is allowed within 300 feet of streams, lakes, ponds or boggy areas. Wood cannot be cut in campgrounds, at administrative sites, in research natural areas or other sites posted as closed to firewood cutting. Wood is not to be dragged across streams.
Only standing dead trees with no green needles or downed trees may be gathered. Wood cutters are asked to leave stumps as low as possible, but no higher than 8 inches.