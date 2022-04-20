Revision work on the management plans for the Salmon-Challis Forest continues, although Forest Service officials aren’t offering details about or a timeline for the work to be completed.
Josh Milligan, project manager for the plan revision effort, confirmed what was decided a few years ago, that the two plans will be worked in separately. He said the 1988 Salmon Forest plan will be worked on first, followed by the 1987 Challis Forest plan.
“We will be working with our partners to design a schedule that addresses community needs and the goals for a productive planning process,” Milligan wrote in an email. “Completing two separate plan revisions will require a separate timeline for each plan.
Forest Service officials began revising the two forest plans in 2017 with the intent to create a single plan. It was supposed to be complete by 2021. But based on public input and the complexity of the work, in 2019 Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark said they would work on the plans separately.
An assessment of existing conditions of the forest was completed under the single-plan approach, Milligan said, and forest staff are expected to soon re-evaluate that assessment.
Once that’s done a draft plan will be developed. The public can comment on that draft and an environmental review, feedback will be evaluated and any concerns identified and addressed before a final plan is published, he said.
“Plan revision allows the Forest Service to engage with partners and communities to identify changes that will guide effective management of forests for the next 15 years,” Milligan wrote. “While we anticipate a great deal of public feedback throughout the planning process, a clear need is to emphasize increased forest health and adaptive management to manage wildfire risk.”
Milligan said the risk of wildfire has changed since the 34-year-old Salmon Forest plan was written and forest managers need a clear vision for managing forest lands.
“Management of national forests can have a big impact on surrounding communities and other partners, and plan revision allows the agency to be sure forest management is well calibrated to a wide range of needs and changing physical settings,” Milligan wrote.