No one who submitted comments about possible sites for a new Bureau of Land Management office complex in Challis favored the agency's preferred option to build about 3 miles south of Challis off U.S. Highway 93.

This summer BLM officials sought public comment on the possible construction in Challis of an office building, warehouse, storage area, parking lot and housing units for government employees. In their July announcement extending the time for public input to be accepted, they said they were looking at two possible sites on BLM-managed public land. 


