No one who submitted comments about possible sites for a new Bureau of Land Management office complex in Challis favored the agency's preferred option to build about 3 miles south of Challis off U.S. Highway 93.
This summer BLM officials sought public comment on the possible construction in Challis of an office building, warehouse, storage area, parking lot and housing units for government employees. In their July announcement extending the time for public input to be accepted, they said they were looking at two possible sites on BLM-managed public land.
The preferred option was to build south of Challis on 12 acres across the highway from the Challis Bridge recreation site. Corrigan Lane crosses those 12 acres.
The second possible site was a 5.5-acre parcel on Valley Avenue, across from Challis Mini Storage. The Forest Service currently uses that land to store equipment and materials.
In July, BLM spokesman Bruce Hallman said once the comment period closed on July 29 an environmental assessment would be prepared on the possible effects of the plan.
BLM officials have not responded to questions from the Messenger about the status of the project or the EA. After no one with the BLM in Idaho would provide the Messenger copies of the public comments, the Messenger filed an official Freedom of Information request for copies of the public comments. Exactly one month later, after three follow-up calls, a CD containing redacted copies of the comments was sent to the Messenger. The Messenger was notified of the comment period only after it was extended and just two weeks before the extended comment period closed.
All of the commenters opposed the plan to build south of Challis. Some commenters didn't want a new BLM complex built anywhere, but instead wanted the BLM to stay in the old Challis Middle School building. The BLM and the Challis school district have a lease agreement for space in that building.
In 2016, the former Challis BLM office building burned down. BLM offices were housed in the Challis Community Event Center for about seven months. The BLM relocated to the school building on Main in May 2017. At that time, BLM officials said the plan was to rent that space for two or three years.
School board members discussed selling the middle school and the gym next to it to a company that was interested in remodeling the building to meet the BLM's needs. But because the anticipated sale price of the buildings wasn't as much as school officials wished and because the gym and auditorium are still used for some school activities, that sale discussion ended.
In June, a representative of TOK Commercial Real Estate reached out to the Challis City Council about leasing city-owned land near the airport. TOK was interested in constructing a new building that the BLM could lease. City officials didn't have any particular concerns with the possibility, but nothing further developed.
Many people who submitted comments were worried about increased traffic so near the intersection of U.S. 93 and Idaho Highway 75 and the intersection of U.S. 93 and Hot Springs Road as well as pushing more traffic off 93 onto Corrigan Lane.
Jim and Marci Kopp said the the 2-mile section of U.S. 93 between Idaho 75 and Hot Springs Road is already dangerous in both directions.
The Kopps, Doug Hammond and multiple other people all said it makes more sense to construct on Valley Avenue.
"The BLM office should be co-located with the USFS," Hammond wrote. "... there should be some things they can use in common and not have to purchase separately. Fire equipment, cars and pickups, shop space, storage space, etc. to save the taxpayer money and reduce the carbon footprint the government is so concerned about."
Brett Rembelski voiced another common concern of commenters when he wrote that the U.S. 93 site is too close to the Salmon River. He said the BLM would need to drill a water well and install septic tanks at the site, which he said is "a high water table area. From my conversation with multiple environmental professionals, this project could easily create surface water contamination ... The septic tanks ... would by design discharge waste into the high water table and subsequently the Salmon River." Rembelski raised concerns about managing storm water and keeping it out of the river. He also was one of several people who questioned building an office complex in an area zoned agricultural.
A petition opposing the U.S. 93 site, signed by about 200 people, raised concerns about light pollution from the proposed development and materials that might be stored in the warehouse "that could be hazardous to the river (and) surrounding farms."
Jeff Moore wrote that "the BLM already does not have a good reputation with the local population and building at the proposed site will only increase the tensions ... This being shown by how fast and the short time they have given people to respond to their plans. Trying to sneak something in on the locals is not a good thing for the BLM."
Ron Rembelski said he would prefer that the BLM continue to work with the school district "and come to an agreement to stay at the current location" on Main. "The BLM has invested in remodeling the building that is currently being used. Staying at the current location helps to keep the town of Challis alive and being a good community partner should be a priority for the BLM."
