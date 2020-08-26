Following the U.S. Forest Service’s lead, North Custer Rural Fire District firefighters began enforcing a burn ban in Custer County Aug. 21.
“All open burning will be banned until further notice,” according to a press release from the fire district. “This ban is due to unusually high winds, atmospheric conditions, low-moisture content of fuel and vegetation in the district.”
Fire Chief Larry Garey met with Custer County commissioners last week to discuss the burn ban. Garey said in a separate interview when it comes to burn bans, it’s always best to follow the federal government’s lead.
“They’re the ones who are active on how dry the land is, where the moisture content is at, what kind of fuels are out there,” Garey said.
County Commissioner Steve Smith said in a phone interview the Forest Service contacted the commissioners a couple of weeks ago to give them the heads up on their plan to move into stage-one fire restrictions.
“It’s pretty normal, happens every year,” Smith said, referring to how Idaho typically dries out in August.
According to the fire district’s press release, recreational and cooking fires are still allowed. However, fires must be contained in established fire rings with constant supervision. Equipment to extinguish fires, such as a hose, shovel, fire extinguisher, dirt or sand, must be readily available to put the fires out.
Garey agreed with Smith and said a burn ban is not uncommon for this time of year. However, that doesn’t change how important it is for people to follow it, the fire chief said.
Until recently, most wild fire activity in Central Idaho has been human caused this summer. This is due in large part to several powerful rain storms that hit Idaho in the first half of the season, which kept the air cold and the ground too wet for the usual lightning fires.
However, because of the heavy precipitation, plant life in the area grew exceptionally large. This enlarged plant life is starting to dry out in the late summer heat, and Garey said the potential for fires this year is bigger than what he would like it to be.
“People need to be more careful,” Garey said. “That’s the bottom line.”