The seasonal burn ban in North Custer Fire District has been lifted, District Chief Launna Gunderson said.
Fire commissioners imposed the ban Aug. 10 due to hazardous fire conditions including dry, flammable fuels and high winds.
Agricultural field and ditch burning is again permitted within North Custer Fire District boundaries. Property owners should still notify Custer County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers at 208-879-2232 in advance if they are planning a controlled burn so it doesn’t get reported as a wildfire.
Notifying dispatch is a requirement of the North Custer burn ordinance, which also mandates that property owners tend their fires with suppression equipment. A fire department water trailer and pump are available for free use by contacting Gunderson, Challis Division Chief Ray Varney or any North Custer volunteer firefighter.
As always, it’s a good idea to ignite burns in the mornings and wrap things up by noon, before afternoon winds kick up, she said. People risk a misdemeanor citation if they fail to follow all requirements of the burn ordinance.