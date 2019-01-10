The past year was successful for North Custer Museum, with record numbers of visitors and more hours open to the public, three-quarters of the museum’s display artifacts archived and volunteers moving new items into a new 500-square-foot addition.
Traditionally open between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, the museum was open more than ever in 2018, North Custer Historical Society President Carolyn Naillon reports in her annual newsletter to members. Volunteers kept the doors open during winter while also moving artifacts into the new addition and getting things ready for the summer season, Naillon reports.
The additional hours open translated into 996 visitors going through the doors between January and November. That number included visitors from 35 states and eight foreign countries.
With the new $30,000 addition ready to move into after the 2017 construction season, volunteers cleaned and redesigned current displays.
“Volunteer JiSana Gilbert was a great help in getting our artifacts ready for display,” Naillon said.
The new space has allowed more artifacts to be displayed. Volunteers rearranged display items so that similar-themed items, such as household, school artifacts, work tools and vintage clothing could be displayed together.
The society applied for and received an Idaho Historical Society grant that allowed archivist Robin Gericke to continue her work of inventorying and archiving historical artifacts and entering the data into a computer database, Naillon reports. Gericke should be able to complete inventorying display artifacts and items in storage by the museum’s opening in May when grant funding runs out.
Seasonal employee LaVon Rhodes will be back this summer, working Saturdays and Sundays, but volunteers are needed to keep the museum open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons between Memorial Day and Labor Day. To volunteer, call Naillon at 208-879-5930.
Naillon is urging North Custer Historical Society members to renew their memberships and attend the annual meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15. Yearly memberships are $5 for an individual, $10 for a family and $25 for a business or civic organization. The rates haven’t gone up in years, if ever, Treasurer Peggy Parks said. This might be the last year to join at the lower rates.
“We’re always interested in new members and volunteers,” said Naillon, both for the museum and board of directors. All you need is an interest in Custer County history.