Challis needs more volunteer firefighters, North Custer Fire Chief Launna Gunderson said last week. So do the departments in Clayton and May, which are chronically short of volunteers, she said.
Challis has lost three key firefighters in the last year and that hurt, Gunderson said. The department, under Challis Fire Chief Ray Varney, is down to 16 active firefighters, 15 of whom were in town and responded to a Dec. 14 fire that destroyed the home of Clayne and Liz Baker. Gunderson says she needs about 30 volunteers in the event the the department has to respond to two structure fires simultaneously.
Gunderson is still working to pinpoint the source of the fire at the Baker house. She expects to have a report after the first of the year.
Response was rapid with the fire station just two blocks from the Baker’s house. But the fire spread fast and it took precious minutes to reach the fire hall. Once there, the combination lock on the entry door was frozen shut “so the boys just kicked it in,” said Gunderson.
She said the firemen “did a great job,” in difficult dangerous conditions, but nobody got hurt because they’re well trained. Ice was slippery, a small pond formed on the street from water poured on the blaze and froze, a live electrical wire was down when volunteers first responded and propane tanks were threatening to explode.
The helmets of all the firefighters were so encrusted with ice they looked like abominable snowmen.
The volunteers responded with everything the Challis department could throw at the fire — two fire engines, a tanker-engine and two rescue trucks, along with Challis volunteer ambulance crews. One engine was down with an alternator out, so there was nothing left in reserve if another fire had broken out.
“So, it’s good we didn’t have another fire,” said Gunderson. “Of course, I wouldn’t have had enough firemen to respond, either.”
As overall incident commander, Gunderson said she should have been a step back assessing the entire scene, and not manning a fire hose, but she had to step in several times. Varney served as operations commander.
“We always seem to have our big fires during Christmas season,” Gunderson said. Although it’s warmed up a bit from below zero temperatures earlier this month, the night of Dec. 14 was cold enough to make for difficult working conditions. Fire engines can freeze up on winter calls and be rendered useless if water is not kept flowing. Water encrusts firefighters’ gear and becomes slippery ice underfoot.
Although flames at the Baker fire were knocked down within a half hour, volunteers had to spend a long time controlling the fire and making sure it wouldn’t rekindle and then clean up and thaw hoses after going back to the fire hall, resulting in a late night for the volunteers.
There are even fewer volunteer firefighters providing protection for the Clayton and Pahsimeroi Valley fire departments. They always need more women and men. Prospective Clayton area volunteers can contact Chief Dave Tengesdal and Pahsimeroi Valley folks can contact Chief Roy Ellis.