POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center nurses like Amy Hemsley have been saddled with a grave new responsibility as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen.
Family members aren’t allowed into a COVID-19 patient’s hospital room, so PMC nurses have had to step in, taking dying patients by the hand and offering comfort as they die.
In a new video created by the city of Pocatello, Southeastern Idaho Public Health and the hospital, Hemsley made an emotional appeal about the challenge of being a local intensive care unit nurse during a health crisis. The goal is to convince people to practice simple safeguards to reduce transmission of the virus, such as wearing masks, sanitizing hands and staying home when sick.
“We are exhausted when we leave at the end of the day,” Hemsley, who is Portneuf’s director of critical care services, said in the video. “I see the burnout and the tiredness in the eyes of the staff as we leave, and even after all of that the last thing any of them want is to be that one person at the bedside holding the hand of someone else’s loved one as they’re passing away and knowing that none of the family could be here with that patient, and we will stay there until that patient’s last breath, and we will make sure that nobody dies alone.”
Hemsley said the hardest part of a nurse’s job during the pandemic is “walking out of that room to then step into another room and care for the same type of patient.”
Hemsley said local health care providers are working long hours, and often when they return home they have to get caught up on sleep rather than spending time with family.
“The support of our families through this, it’s been incredible,” Hemsley said. “Myself, there was one day I went home and my husband put his hands on my shoulders and he said, ‘You have a little boy who wants to see you because he hasn’t seen you in a couple of days.’”
Hemsley said local health care workers need the community to pull together and take steps to slow the spread of the virus.
“We worry if and when we come through this, will we have nurses who stay in nursing? Will we have physicians who stay in medicine?” Hemsley asked.
City spokesman Logan McDougall filmed the video which is posted on the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Facebook page. It’s the fourth video in a series, with the first three videos featuring COVID-19 survivors.
McDougall said the city, Idaho State University, Southeastern Idaho Public Health, Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Portneuf Health Partners collaborated on the Stay Smart, Stay Safe, Stay Open campaign and the videos are an extension of that coronavirus-prevention effort. Additional videos are planned, he said.
“I think it’s important that people hear from the medical professionals about the realities that they’re facing during the pandemic,” McDougall said.
Tracy McCullough, spokeswoman for Southeastern Idaho Public Health, hopes the videos will clear up public misconceptions about the virus. For example, she’s heard comments that the current pandemic is akin to an especially bad flu season. The numbers prove otherwise.
“Where we had four individuals die from the flu last year,” McCullough said. The health district has recorded 116 deaths from COVID-19 through Sunday, Dec. 20.
McCullough found Hemsley’s story to be heart-wrenching. She believes it will prove effective in impressing upon the public the importance of taking simple precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“The health care workers have been working so hard — double shifts in working with COVID day in and day out,” McCullough said.
Hospital spokeswoman Mary Keating said the hospital has had a plan in place since the beginning of the pandemic to respond to a surge in cases, and staff meet every morning to plan ahead. The staff is also planning for the process to distribute coronavirus vaccines locally once they become available. Keating said for the time being, PMC has adequate staffing and resources to provide high-quality care.
Keating said PMC is a Level II trauma center, and staff routinely treat the sickest of patients. However, she said they aren’t accustomed to providing the only contact for dying patients, or to treating such a high number of extremely sick patients for months on end.
“I think there was incredible amount of honesty in Amy’s story that was presented in a way that was very straightforward,” Keating said. “Her honesty was powerful.”