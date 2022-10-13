Idaho adults have until the end of the day Friday, Oct. 14 to get registered to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.

The advance registration period closes then. People can register to vote in person at the Custer County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse until 5 p.m. Friday. People can register online, via the Idaho Secretary of State’s website, https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/, until 11:59 p.m. Friday.

