Idaho adults have until the end of the day Friday, Oct. 14 to get registered to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.
The advance registration period closes then. People can register to vote in person at the Custer County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse until 5 p.m. Friday. People can register online, via the Idaho Secretary of State’s website, https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/, until 11:59 p.m. Friday.
After advance registration closes, people still have a couple of options to vote in November. People can request an absentee ballot by visiting the courthouse and registering and voting on the spot. That option is available from Oct. 17 through 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Idaho allows voter registration at the polls on Election Day, too.
To register, people need a photo identification card and proof of their physical address.
In Custer County, 241 absentee ballots have already been mailed to voters, Deputy Custer County Clerk Kristen Walker said. The first batch of absentee ballots was sent out Sept. 23 and smaller batches are mailed as people file their requests, she said.
Ballots to voters in the two county precincts where everyone votes by mail — Battleground and Sunol — will be mailed in mid-October, not later than Oct. 25, Walker said. There are 125 registered voters in Battleground and 77 in Sunol.
Polls are open on Election Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. No polling locations have changed in Custer County, Walker said.
Custer County voters will cast ballots for all seven statewide elected officials, one U.S. Senate seat, Idaho second district in the U.S. House of Representatives, several county offices, all state House and Senate positions and two positions on the Custer Soil and Water Conservation District board.
