The off-duty chief of police in Bonners Ferry is the man who shot and killed another man Aug. 1 at a campground in Custer County.
Twelve days after the fatal shooting at the Tin Cup campground, the Custer County Sheriff's Office released the names of the victim and the shooter.
According to an Aug. 13 press release, Russell V. Liddell, 73, of Boise was shot and killed by Brian Zimmerman, the Bonners Ferry police chief.
According to the Custer County Sheriff's Office, Liddell "confronted a group of 16 to 18 people" who were camped near the Tin Cup campground. None of the campers knew Liddell, according to the release.
"A verbal altercation between Liddell and members of the group ensued," the Custer County Sheriff's Office reported. Shots fired by Zimmerman "struck Liddell resulting in his death."
Campers told sheriff's deputies who responded to the 10:30 p.m. call that they "began life saving measures and quickly traveled to an area with cellphone service to call 911."
The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting, with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office leading the investigation. Other agencies involved in the investigation are the sheriff’s offices in Bingham and Fremont counties, the Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho State Police.
"Witness information and evidence" continue to be collected, the Custer County Sheriff's Office release stated. Results of the autopsy conducted on Liddell are pending.