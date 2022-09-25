Soup, crackers, oatmeal, canned chili, rice, cookies, jam and apricots were donated for the Challis food bank August distribution. The additional food was paid for and donated by the organizers of the Rally in the Pines ATV event.
The monthly food bank distribution in Challis received a hefty boost in August when organizers of the Rally in the Pines ATV and UTV event donated $1,500 worth of food.
Participants in the annual summer event held in parts of Custer and Lemhi counties donate nonperishable food and cash to buy more food which is then donated to an area food bank, Rally in the Pines member Meg Allen said. This year $500 of food was donated by riders, along with $500 cash, and the Rally in the Pines group pitched in another $500 cash. The cash was spent at Lambs Market to purchase food that was given away to about 50 families in late August in Challis.
This marked the second year that a Challis food bank received a donation from the group. Last year they helped out Helping Hands when its pantry was pretty low, donating $1,000 worth of food, Allen said. It's the 14th year of donating to food banks in Idaho, though, Allen said.
"We found out there was a need to donate to food banks," she said, so the started that effort. The group has also donated to historical societies. They donated $1,000 worth of paint for the Mackay Clock Cigar Store project and $2,000 to the Lemhi County Museum for equipment to house a new exhibit.
The four-day Rally in the Pines event, held every July, draws an older crowd, Allen said. It started during a PowerSports Adventures travelogue TV show for ATV and side-by-side fans that Allen hosted. The TV show ended, but "Rally in the Pines lives on," she said.
The summer ride draws about 400 participants these days, she said. Years ago when it was based in Salmon they had as many as 1,500 riders and passengers show up. All the activities now take place on private land, she said.