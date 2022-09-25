Food Bank donation 9.15

Soup, crackers, oatmeal, canned chili, rice, cookies, jam and apricots were donated for the Challis food bank August distribution. The additional food was paid for and donated by the organizers of the Rally in the Pines ATV event.

 Meg Allen photo

The monthly food bank distribution in Challis received a hefty boost in August when organizers of the Rally in the Pines ATV and UTV event donated $1,500 worth of food.

Participants in the annual summer event held in parts of Custer and Lemhi counties donate nonperishable food and cash to buy more food which is then donated to an area food bank, Rally in the Pines member Meg Allen said. This year $500 of food was donated by riders, along with $500 cash, and the Rally in the Pines group pitched in another $500 cash. The cash was spent at Lambs Market to purchase food that was given away to about 50 families in late August in Challis. 

