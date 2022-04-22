Justin Oleson can continue to represent Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland in a criminal court case in Bingham County after a judge dismissed a motion to disqualify Oleson.
The Idaho Attorney General’s Office asked that Oleson not be allowed to represent Rowland, arguing it created a conflict of interest because Oleson is the elected Custer County prosecuting attorney. Oleson also has a private law practice in Blackfoot.
Lead Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Nye argued that Oleson could not act as a defense attorney because he represents the state in his role as a prosecutor.
District Judge Stephen Dunn indicated he was more concerned about Oleson’s involvement harming Rowland, rather than the state. He questioned Rowland about whether he understood the potential conflict. Dunn said he didn’t want to deal with a possible appeal based on an argument that Oleson should have recused himself. Rowland told Dunn he had confidence in Oleson as an attorney and that any possible appeal would probably not be based on Oleson’s performance in court.
Oleson said he’s worked as a defense attorney all the while he’s been the Custer County prosecuting attorney. He was appointed to office in 2016 and elected in 2020. Oleson disagreed with Nye’s assertion that the state of Idaho is his client as a prosecutor, saying that while he was acting on the state’s behalf, he did not consult with the state on cases and is paid by Custer County.
Nye indicated he would appeal Dunn’s decision, saying he shared the judge’s concerns about Oleson’s defense work coming up as potential reason for an appeal.
Oleson and Dunn said the case was not the only time a prosecutor had sought Oleson’s removal as a defense attorney due to his work as a county prosecutor. Nye said he hoped an appeal to a higher court could settle the issue.
Rowland is charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison; aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison; and exhibition or use of a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor.
Rowland was charged after he reportedly stopped a church group that left a Thanksgiving card at his door in November and reportedly grabbed the group’s chaperone by her hair, pulled her out of a car and threatened her by pointing a gun at her head. He also reportedly briefly pointed the gun at two children. Rowland admitted to investigators that he had a drink that night, though he denied that he was intoxicated.
Rowland has continued to work as sheriff despite calls for his resignation, in part because he blamed his actions on the possibility that the group could have been “drunk Indians.” He is not allowed access to firearms.
A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for July 18.