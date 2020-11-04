Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson may have been the incumbent in the Nov. 3 general election, but it is the first time he's been elected to office.
"We'll see in four years if the county still wants me," Oleson said Wednesday. Oleson was appointed to the attorney's post four years ago. For decades the Custer County prosecutor has been appointed because of a lack of bar-certified attorneys residing in the county.
Oleson collected 1,794 votes in the unofficial count by the county clerk's office. Vote totals are unofficial until after the Nov. 9 canvass by county commissioners.
Write-in Republican candidate Jason Mackrill received 455 votes for the attorney's post.
Oleson said it was a good surprise to see so many people vote for him after only 700 votes were cast for him and 614 for Mackrill in the May Republican primary election.
The precinct breakdown shows 822 absentee voters supported Oleson while 186 voted for Mackrill. In the Leslie precinct, Oleson tallied 200 votes to 25 for Mackrill. Challis precinct voters supported Oleson with 152 votes, compared to 64 for Mackrill. Oleson received 139 votes in Round Valley 1, to 65 for Mackrill. In Round Valley 2, 95 voters supported Oleson and 45 cast ballots for Mackrill.
Mackay voters supported Oleson with 101 votes while casting 14 for Mackrill. In the Battleground precinct, 84 ballots were cast for Oleson and 8 for Mackrill. Oleson tallied 57 votes in Sunol to 11 for Mackrill. In Clayton the split was 80 for Oleson and 32 for Mackrill. Stanley favored Oleson with 64 votes to 5 for Mackrill.
Now he has been elected, Oleson said he feels inspired to earn those votes. He promised to continue with his ethos of serving the community first and pledged to give his best work as a prosecutor.
"You have to support the people who support you," he said.