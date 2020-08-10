A national outbreak of Salmonella involving onions has sickened a couple dozen Idahoans, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
People in each of the state’s seven public health districts have contracted Salmonella, according to Niki Forbing-Orr, the department’s public information manager. Cases have been reported in 45 states.
While the investigation continues, interviews with affected people suggest contaminated red onions are the likely source of the Salmonella bacteria. Red onions from Thomson International of Bakersfield, California, have been blamed. The company voluntarily recalled all its red, yellow, white and sweet onions because of possible contamination. Other brand names that may be on labels of possibly contaminated onions are Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion.
“Because onions have a fairly long shelf life, we are concerned that consumers may still have these products in their homes,” health department Epidemiologist Dr. Leslie Tangelsen said. People are urged to not eat any onions if they aren’t certain where they came from.