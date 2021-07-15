The Round Valley Open Horse Show returns to Challis on Saturday, July 24.
This marks the 37th installment of the show which was canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The show is held at the North Custer Rodeo Grounds and kicks off at 9 a.m. No admission is charged to spectators. A food vendor will set up on site.
A $7 per class entry fee is in place until July 20. Anyone who mails their entries after July 20 is charged $10 per class, according to Sharon Bradley. Entries are accepted until 9 a.m. the morning of the show. The top six finishers in each class are awarded ribbons. About 60 classes are offered. Speed events, including barrel racing and pole bending, are planned for the finale.
Entry divisions are age based. Breakdowns are children up to age 7; ages 8 to 11 years; ages 12 to 17 years; and an adult division.
More information and entry forms are available from Bradley at 208-879-4756 or Caroline Cordova at 208-879-2739.