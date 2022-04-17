People can learn about the proposed reconstruction of Garden Creek Road at a Wednesday, April 20 open house in Challis.
The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Challis Community Event Center. No formal presentation will be made so people can come and go during the two-hour open house and ask questions and review materials.
Plans call for improving the 2-mile stretch of Garden Creek Road from the city limits to the Garden Creek bridge in the next few years. The road will be reconstructed and widened with improved drainage, according to Andrea Gumm with J-U-B Engineers. Each lane will be 11 feet wide with a 1-foot shoulder on each side. The goal is to extend the life of the road’s pavement and enhance safety.
J-U-B personnel are working with Custer County officials on the project.
If funding comes through as expected, construction will begin in 2023.
Under that scenario, bids would be sought during the winter and spring of 2022-2023. Federal funding is coming through the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council for the project. Last year, the intent was to begin construction this year, but the project was again delayed. It’s been in the works for many years.
Once work begins, the road is expected to remain open throughout construction, but there will be times when traffic is restricted to one lane, requiring a flagger or signal and resulting in some traffic delays.