People curious about what’s been going on at the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary are invited to an open house that begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
“The focus is to let people see what we’re doing with the money that gets donated to us,” Sanctuary President Tirzah Stuart said.
People are welcome to come see how Stuart, her volunteers and sanctuary board members treat animals in need while enjoying refreshments. But Stuart asks people to visit responsibly.
“We’re asking people to wear face masks and socially distance if they can,” Stuart said.
Stuart will show off the hard work of volunteers in an effort to entice more people to volunteer. The animal sanctuary is almost doing too well, according to Stuart, and she needs more help. Looking for both board members and volunteers who want to spend time with animals, Stuart said all it takes is an application. The only requirements are board members must be adults and people younger than 18 need parental permission to be volunteers, Stuart said.
Board members are expected to attend monthly meetings and actively participate in running the sanctuary. They’ll help organize fundraisers, apply for grants and “just keep the place running,” Stuart said.
As for volunteering, Stuart said the sanctuary will take whatever people can give. If someone only has a couple hours every week to walk a dog, Stuart encourages them to sign up.
The sanctuary is at 2948 U.S. Highway 93, a bit north of Challis.