Idaho Department of Environmental Quality officials are working to inform people about the presence of arsenic and lead at the Gilmore townsite.
Three public meetings are scheduled this month and an online survey is open for people to provide feedback about the matter.
Public meetings are scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. March 27, 28 and 29. The Monday, March 27 meeting takes place at the Idaho Fish and Game office in Salmon, 99 U.S. Highway 93. The following night, Tuesday, March 28, a meeting is planned at the Leadore Community Center. On Wednesday, March 29 the meeting occurs at the DEQ office in Idaho Falls, 900 N. Skyline Drive, #B.
Representatives from the DEQ, the state health department and federal agencies are expected to attend each of the public meetings to discuss metals contamination and health risks in the Gilmore area. Lead contamination occurs at Gilmore because of large-scale silver and lead mining operations that took place there in the early 1900s. Mine waste has been exposed by wind and water erosion. High concentrations of lead at the Gilmore townsite were found in 2016 and 2017. At some locations, lead soil levels are more than 50 times greater than what is considered safe for residential areas, according to the DEQ.
People who own property or spend time at the Gilmore townsite are asked to complete the DEQ survey. It can be found on the DEQ website at www.deq.idaho.gov/gilmore. The survey will be open through April 17. People can respond to it online, by mail or by phone.
