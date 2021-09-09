Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Open mayoral positions bring challengers in Custer County
The mayoral positions in Challis and Stanley, along with City Council positions in Challis and Mackay, and a Mackay school board seat, are the only Custer County elected positions with challengers who will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.
As of Sept. 7, four days after the filing deadline, the only challenge to Challis Mayor Mike Barrett is Corey Rice. In Stanley, the mayoral challenger to incumbent Steve Botti is John David Phillips.
Challis council member Mary Skeen did not file for re-election. She has until Friday, Sept. 10 to file as a write-in candidate. Till then, JaNean Bradshaw, incumbent Dawn Maydole and Helen Winegarner will be the only ones running for the council. Maydole, who was appointed in June after Scott Lamb vacated his position, filed for her first election.
Like Skeen, Stanley council member Laurii Gadwa did not file for re-election before the deadline. Gabe Cardoso, a Stanley council member appointed in March, filed for his first election.
On the Mackay school board, Katelynn Jones is seeking Holly Seefried’s position as trustee of zone three. Jake Johnson and Bryce Woodbury joined Seefried and filed for re-election in zones one and five.
In Clayton, Mayor Lisa Jackson filed for re-election. Wendell Pells, Norma Jean Gardner and Megan Bundy filed to be Clayton council members.
In the Challis Cemetery Maintenance District, Jim Sugden filed for Teila Leuzinger’s position as district one trustee and Lynn Tritthart filed for re-election as district three trustee. In the Big Lost River Cemetery District, Debbie Park and Dan Sayer filed for re-election respectively as trustees of district one and three.
In the Sawtooth Rural Fire District, Commissioner David Muscavage filed for re-election. For South Custer Rural Fire, Brett Williams and John Fowler signed up to continue on as commissioners for districts one and three, respectively. In North Custer Rural Fire, Bert Doughty did not sign up for re-election, leaving the position open.
For the Challis school board, Brett Plummer and Jim Chamberlain filed for re-election. Plummer is trustee of zone one and Chamberlain is trustee of zone three.