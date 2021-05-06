The majority of comments made at two public hearings held April 28 by the Challis City Council were against proposed amendments to the city’s comprehensive plan and zoning ordinances, including some people who originally sought changes to the rules.
“CEDA does not support the amended ordinances as written,” Ken Dizes, a board member of the Custer Economic Development Association, said.
Dizes, fellow board member Tom Coates and CEDA Director Jolie Turek, have spent several months trying to get approval from Challis City Council members to build a bigger jail in Challis. They found a lot on Rodeo Road, near the Challis Area Health Center that’s zoned commercial B, that fits their needs. But first the comprehensive plan and zoning codes needed to be updated to allow county jails.
The amendments council members proposed are not supported by CEDA members. The zoning amendments came with a list of requirements for constructing a jail that CEDA officials said are too restrictive, nd the changes to the city’s plan left out other county offices instead of supporting city-county relations. On top of this, Coates said CEDA members had just two days to review and respond to the amendments before the public hearings.
Custer County Commissioners Wayne Butts, Randy Corgatelli and Steve Smith also indicated their opposition to both sets of amendments. They declined to speak at the public hearings, beyond stating their opposition.
Challis resident Jeffrey Quilici, a civil engineer, submitted written comments prior to the hearings which oppose the proposed changes. Quilici said he is opposed because “jails in the middle of a business district, or other commercial or residential areas, are relics of a bygone era. Today, communities want a jail out of sight, out of mind.”
Because zoning regulates land use in an attempt to ensure compatibility with existing and future use, Quilici said it would be a bad idea to put a jail so close to residential and commercial areas. It would negatively affect growth in Challis, which is counterintuitive to having a comprehensive city plan, he said.
No one spoke or submitted comments in favor of amending the comprehensive plan.
As for changes to the zoning ordinances, a few people submitted written comments in support of amending regulations to allow a county jail on Rodeo Road.
Brityn Smith and Rocky Knop support a new jail on Rodeo Road because the current jail is unsafe, they said. Linda King voiced support for a similar reason, saying she wasn’t in favor of expanding the current jail behind the county courthouse. Claudia Whitten’s letter said she supports the jail being being built at the new location, but she would prefer it be built farther from schools.
Speaking at the hearing, Allicyn Latimer, the Custer County treasurer, said the issue people have with a county jail in Challis seems ridiculous. Latimer grew up near the current jail with little fear, she said. Challis residents have never had a problem with a jail in their backyard until now, she said.
People have another opportunity to comment on whether jails should be an allowed use within the city at a 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13 hearing at City Hall.