About 60 percent of the Stanley city budget is in the hands of residents as the local option tax is up for consideration in the Nov. 3 general election.
“We heavily depend on that,” Mayor Steve Botti said of revenue from the tax. “Most people here understand how necessary it is.”
Only voters who live within the Stanley city limits decide whether to continue assessing an extra 2.5 percent tax on goods and services already subject to the state sales tax. To pass, the measure must receive support from 60 percent of voters who cast ballots on Nov. 3, Botti said. If residents approve the additional tax, it will be in place for a decade.
In the 2018-2019 fiscal year the city budget included about $300,000 in local option tax money. That was spent on affordable workforce housing, road maintenance, emergency services and law enforcement, Botti said. The 2019-2020 budget included $350,000 in optional tax revenue. The current fiscal year budget anticipates $360,000 in local option tax revenue.
Botti said the two big projects city officials want to spend the tax money on this year are improvements to the city park and workforce housing. Tentative plans call for developing four acres of land given to the city by the Forest Service for affordable workforce housing.
The city’s master park plan would also be updated, Botti said. The plan now calls for improving the ice rink, putting in an amphitheater and extending sewer lines to the park, Botti said.
Botti is cautiously optimistic the tax will be approved by voters. While locals have historically supported the tax, last time by a wide margin, there have been times it carried by only a few votes. Stanley residents support the option tax because they understand its value, he said. Botti recalled the winter of 2016-2017 when snow removal in Stanley cost $65,000. Without the option tax, that work wouldn’t have been possible, he said.
Some of the money is allocated to the chamber, to promote visitation to Stanley. The more people who visit Stanley, the more money the option tax generates, which Botti said is used in turn to make sure Stanley remains a town worth visiting.