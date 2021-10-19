Challis preschoolers and senior citizens will have more access to their public library and its resources because of a $1,500 Forever Idaho East grant from the Idaho Community Foundation.
Challis library Director Becky Mitchell said the funds will be used to create an online preschool story time, where a librarian will read to children who tune in. Grant money will also pay for books for preschoolers, more audiobooks and large-print books.
Mitchell is working out the details for getting books to senior citizens who can't get to the library.
The community foundation awarded 44 grants this year to nonprofit organizations in East Idaho counties, including Custer and Lemhi.
Lemhi Regional Land Trust Outreach Coordinator Charli Williams said her organization received $3,000 for the Salmon school garden. One reason Williams applied for the grant was the lack of restrictions on how the money could be spent. Land trust volunteers dedicated the funds to general operations at the educational vegetable garden. Most granting agencies have specific requirements and timelines for their grant awards, Williams said. Finding grants for general maintenance and operations can be difficult, she said. The $3,000 will be used to pay a part-time seasonal gardener and purchase supplies, Williams said.
Salmon Youth Employment Program were awarded $5,000 from the grant program, but Executive Director Steve Adams said they haven't decided where the money will be spent.
In their application, Adams said they told foundation members one of their desires is to expand their welding and fabrication shop in Salmon to increase the number of Salmon teens and children who can take part in the youth program's career and vocational training.