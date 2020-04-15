Organizers are optimistic that the coronavirus will be enough under control to kick off the Challis farmers’ market in early June, as planned.
Gretchen Roman, one of the market organizers, said the spring organizational meeting to line up vendors and explain the program was canceled amid coronavirus concerns. Vendors are needed, she said. Membership dues for the market are $20 a year, but anyone who pays before May 1 gets the early-bird discount, she said, which drops their fee to $10.
Garden leaders have been trying to arrange for a video conference of some sort for members to hash out details, but haven’t had much luck getting previous members to respond to emails about scheduling a conference call.
Anyone who wants to become a member or help plan an organizational meeting should call Roman at 208-879-6121 or email her at tgroman@hotmail.com.
Typically, the first few weeks of the Challis market primarily feature some early greens and a lot of non-food merchandise, Roman said, because most produce isn’t ready that early. But, generally by the end of June there’s a big choice of produce showing up for sale. The local market is scheduled to open June 6 and end Oct. 3.
“We’re kind of hoping social distancing will be done by June,” Roman said. If not, she’s been exploring options chosen by other farmers’ markets, including setting up a method for people to order specific items from garden members and then making arrangements to pick the produce up. That allows producers to sell what they grow, if there’s not a market set up for people to visit, she said.