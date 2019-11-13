Hans Osenga received 141 votes in the Nov. 5 election, the most of any candidate for the two spots on the Mackay City Council. He joins Bob Burroughs, who was re-elected last week with 120 votes, Dean Wall and Wally Wallin as council members.
Manny Guerrero finished out of the running for council, with 73 votes. Two seats on the council were open this year.
Osenga said he will focus on long-term issues for Mackay that need more attention. Those include increasing fees for water and sewer, which he believes is necessary. Osenga said he understands changes will be unwelcome to some, which is why he is entering the council with a “give and take” mentality. He is willing to work with his new council mates on what he wants and what they what to find what is best for Mackay.
Osenga said he is excited to see how the city is run and what his part will be in it.
The biggest challenge Osenga said he faces as a councilman will be getting people to talk to him. Osenga wants Mackay residents to know he is available to take questions and comments whenever he can.
“If I don’t know their opinions, I can’t help them,” Osenga said.
Osenga said he’ll attend community events. He said he wants to lead by example, so in order to get people to approach him he said he is willing to approach them.
“I’m willing to go out into the community and talk to people,” said Osenga. “That’s what I can do for the council.”
Osenga sees his election as a vote of confidence from Mackay residents. He appreciates the support the town has shown him since he moved to Mackay a year and a half ago. He takes office after county commissioners canvass the votes on Nov. 12.