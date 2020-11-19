Blue Mountain Refuse President Wendell Gohn met with Custer County commissioners Nov. 9 meeting seeking to change how performance bonds are handled for the transfer stations he operates in the county.
The changes Gohn sought could reduce his expenses. Currently paying $2,000 a year in insurance on four $10,000 bonds, Gohn wants to cut out the insurance middle man. He said his business insurance rates, which typically rise every year, have spiked recently. He told commissioners civil unrest and natural disasters around the country that resulted in extensive property damage has insurance companies raising rates. The rate increases on the performance bonds make it difficult for him to run a successful business, Gohn told commissioners.
Not wanting to be charged more for something that didn’t involve him, Gohn suggested cutting out his insurance company and directly writing the county a $10,000 check, as insurance for them, each year.
The county cashes the check if something happens to a site or he fails to haul off garbage, Gohn said. That way, “you can get equipment and get right to working on the county,” he said. If he does what he was hired to do every year, then Gohn said the county will just hold onto the check until it’s time to renew.
Unsure if it would be possible to have the bonds without an insurance company involved, commissioners didn’t give Gohn an immediate answer.
“We’ll let our attorney look at it and get back to you in a timely manner,” Commissioner Wayne Butts told Gohn.
Butts, along with commissioners Randy Corgatelli and Steve Smith, did not wear face coverings during the public meeting. Custer County was at minimal risk of spreading COVID-19 on the day of the meeting. However, health experts recommend masks be worn in all group settings.