Jason Staker received permission to continue building his garage and storage space behind his Pleasant Avenue home, near the Challis Public Library, after he told Challis City Council members why he started construction without their approval.
“We don’t have a lot of rules here in Challis, but we do ask that you follow the ones we do have,” Mayor Mike Barrett said at a March 11 City Council meeting.
Staker didn’t fill out and provide a zone permit application before beginning construction, Barrett said. Without that, council members and city staff don’t know the dimensions of the building, what its purpose is, how much it will cost, what it will look like and when it should be finished.
According to Staker, the structure he’s erecting is on an existing foundation and will be a silversmithing workshop with an upstairs storage area.
When asked why he thought he could begin construction without first checking in with the city, Staker said he did unsuccessfully try to get in contact with the city clerk beforehand. That, plus false information he received about Challis building codes, led him to believe he could start construction without a zone permit, Staker said.
Since that is not the case, Barrett and council members told Staker he could keep working as long as he promptly fills out the application.